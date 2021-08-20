Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $134.42. 115,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

