Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 21,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,774,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

