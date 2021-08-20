Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 908,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 180,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,478. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

