Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.45

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

