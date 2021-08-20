Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.33.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:BAM.A traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$71.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,407. The firm has a market cap of C$111.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$38.77 and a 12-month high of C$72.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

