Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

MRAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 54,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.