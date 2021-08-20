Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,792 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

Several analysts have commented on SCT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

SCT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,094 ($27.36). 177,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,867.76. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,114 ($27.62).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

