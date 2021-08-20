Alchemy Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $173.15 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $270.53 million and approximately $173.15 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00312552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00136973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00151967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

