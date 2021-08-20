Omnitude Hits Market Capitalization of $968,909.47 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $968,909.47 and $812,125.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

