Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $132.69 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.69 or 0.00269878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $21,085.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

