One Day In July LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

