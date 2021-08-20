Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.5% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,533 shares of company stock worth $8,706,837. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

