Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,918,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.08. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.