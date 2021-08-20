Brokerages Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT at $13.80

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 375,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

