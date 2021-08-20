SnowSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $8.60 or 0.00017581 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $204,051.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,531 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

