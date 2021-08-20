Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $69.11. 1,939,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,491. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.