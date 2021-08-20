Coreto (COR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $280,403.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 56% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.