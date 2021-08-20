LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $39.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the highest is $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $156.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. 81,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,214. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

