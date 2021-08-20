IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,221. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

