Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Increases By 17.9%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87. Peridot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peridot Acquisition by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

