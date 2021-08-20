The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 923,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

