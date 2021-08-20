Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. 427,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.