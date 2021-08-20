One Day In July LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

TYL stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $472.68. 97,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,468. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

