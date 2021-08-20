Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 194,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 28.6% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 245,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.