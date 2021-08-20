One Day In July LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

