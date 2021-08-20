DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

DTE traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.