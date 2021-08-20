Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 613,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,947. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.