$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post $8.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

