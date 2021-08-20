$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $306.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.17 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $65.25. 217,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,552. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,877 shares of company stock worth $3,048,772 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.