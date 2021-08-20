Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

Shares of DE traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,208. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

