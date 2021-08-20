Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.30. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

