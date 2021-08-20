Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,534,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,361. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.