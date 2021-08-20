One Day In July LLC Purchases 12,149 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 97,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 3,238,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

