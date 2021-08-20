Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 34,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.