Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,518. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

