Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 52,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,841. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

