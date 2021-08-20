Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,960,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 42,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 283,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,708,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

