The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 6,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

