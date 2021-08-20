iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $79.45. 15,561,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,539,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.