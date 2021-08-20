Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,934 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

