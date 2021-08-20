SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,067,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 725,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.