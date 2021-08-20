AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.54. 457,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.01. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

