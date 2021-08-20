$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $928.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.79. 452,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.