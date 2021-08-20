$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $440,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

INFI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,485. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.