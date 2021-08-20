Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $114,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,536. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.