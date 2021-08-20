Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $666.48. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

