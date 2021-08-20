Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $390,520.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00372060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,929,376 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

