Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.22 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $867.28 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00137961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00149653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.91 or 0.99797176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00924874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.00713436 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,124,142 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

