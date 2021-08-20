Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.23.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,533,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,376. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

