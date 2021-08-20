U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 3,650,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.